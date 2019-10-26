BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on Friday to capture the key town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of Latakia.

Led by their 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Friday by storming the last hills controlled by the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

Following their first unsuccessful attack, the Syrian Army was able to score an important advance when their troops captured a number of hilltops from the jihadist rebels.

This advance would eventually put the Syrian Army at Hill 1154, which is considered one of the most important points south of Kabani.

Despite initially capturing the hill, the Syrian Army was unable to hold the site after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party launched a swift counter-attack to prevent them from securing the area.

The Syrian Army would make the decision to withdraw from the area after suffering heavy losses at the hands of the jihadist rebels defending the southern part of Kabani.

Friday’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army marked the first time since late August that their forces attempted to capture this strategic town in northeast Latakia from the jihadist rebels.

