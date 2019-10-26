BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on Friday to capture the key town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of Latakia.

Led by their 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Friday by storming the last hills controlled by the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

Following their first unsuccessful attack, the Syrian Army was able to score an important advance when their troops captured a number of hilltops from the jihadist rebels.

This advance would eventually put the Syrian Army at Hill 1154, which is considered one of the most important points south of Kabani.

Despite initially capturing the hill, the Syrian Army was unable to hold the site after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party launched a swift counter-attack to prevent them from securing the area.

The Syrian Army would make the decision to withdraw from the area after suffering heavy losses at the hands of the jihadist rebels defending the southern part of Kabani.

Friday’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army marked the first time since late August that their forces attempted to capture this strategic town in northeast Latakia from the jihadist rebels.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Turkish-backed militants attack Syrian Army near border city in new bid to advance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SAA is wasting time and man . why they are pressing that front more and there is another front from hawiz and from kafrnabuda to round them up from different direction. look like SAA has lost thier will to fight by pausing and givng this terriost to dig more.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-26 19:20
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

El responsable de esta perdida es Rusia, por permitir a su socio Erdogan hacer actuar libremente dentro del territorio Sirio ayudando a sus mercenarios, ahora último invadiendo el norte de Al-raqa y Al-Hasaka, por esta razón el ejercito Sirio tuvo que redistribuir hombres en diferentes frentes. Rusia miserablemente juega con la vida de la población de Siria.
Putín, ya basta de complacer a tu socio Erdogan.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-26 23:37