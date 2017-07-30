BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:05 P.M.) – The battle for southeast Al-Raqqa has reached a critical point, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attempts to liberate the town of Ma’adan and enter the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

On Saturday, the Islamic State (ISIL) launched a big counter-attack against the Tiger Forces near the towns of Ghan Al-‘Ali and Shinan.

The terrorist group managed to drive back the Syrian Arab Army and even cutoff of their supply line to the aforementioned town, forcing the government to regroup to free the soldiers trapped by ISIL.

However, on Sunday morning, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Raqqawi tribes, conducted a successful counter-attack, freeing the troops that were cutoff from the government’s supply line.

As a result of this counter-attack, the Syrian Arab Army was able to advance into Ghan Al-‘Ali and seize at least 50 percent of the town – fierce clashes ongoing..

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army lost over 40 soldiers during the Islamic State’s counter-attack, as the terrorist group’s 10+ suicide attacks caught the government off guard.

Sunday’s losses are the highest casualty toll the Syrian Arab Army has witnessed during the battle in southeast Al-Raqqa.