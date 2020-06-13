BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scout unit monitored the movements of a group of jihadists moving towards the front-lines in southern Idlib last night, resulting in a powerful attack by the military.
According to a field report from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army witnessed around midnight, a number of jihadists from the Hurras Al-Deen group gathering along the front-lines in Al-Bara, as they prepared to launch a new attack on the military’s positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
However, before they could launch this attack, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a heavy attack on the jihadists, killing and wounding several of these militants.
The report said the jihadists quickly dispersed after this attack and were forced to abandon their planned raid on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the town of Kafr Nabl.
A source said recently that the Syrian Army units operating on the axes of Sahl Al-Ghab and the Idlib countryside are in full readiness in anticipation of any emergency that these fronts may witness.
The Hurras Al-Deen group is led by a Shura Council, which is dominated by Jordanian fighters and some Gulf members who fought in Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia and the Caucasus, and they have a long history of militants fighting in the ranks of Al Qaeda, including Jordanian Abu Jalibib, “Abu Tebas,” Jordanian Abu Khadija, Abu Abdul Rahman al-Makki, Saif al-Adl and Sami al-Aridi. .
The organization, which has maintained its loyalty to the leader of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Ayman al-Zawahiri, includes foreign jihadists and the organization has also attracted local fighters experienced in the fighting from inside Syria.
