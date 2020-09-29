BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their strikes on the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia this morning, hitting several sites around the Kabani hills.
Using both artillery and missiles, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack this morning by striking the jihadist trenches along the Kabani front-lines.
The Syrian Arab Army would expand their attack on Tuesday by targeting some of the hilltops surrounding Kabani and the nearby town of Al-Sirmaniyeh.
According to a field source, the Syrian Arab Army also targeted the Hurras Al-Deen group’s positions inside the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain region, as they continued their campaign to weaken the jihadist defenses in northwest Syria.
On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack on the Kabani hills, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.