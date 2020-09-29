In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, Syrian army personnel fire a cannon in Latakia province, about 12 from the border with Turkey in Syria. Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian army has launched an offensive in central and northwestern regions. (Alexander Kots/Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their strikes on the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia this morning, hitting several sites around the Kabani hills.

Using both artillery and missiles, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack this morning by striking the jihadist trenches along the Kabani front-lines.

The Syrian Arab Army would expand their attack on Tuesday by targeting some of the hilltops surrounding Kabani and the nearby town of Al-Sirmaniyeh.

According to a field source, the Syrian Arab Army also targeted the Hurras Al-Deen group’s positions inside the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain region, as they continued their campaign to weaken the jihadist defenses in northwest Syria.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack on the Kabani hills, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

hubert
hubert
2020-09-29 12:53

go !

Umro
Umro
2020-09-29 12:20

That’s not Syrian army but Criminal Dictator Assad’s thugs with Iranian and Russian support in Syria …..

and that’s not first time they trying to Attack & win over Syrian land.

They’ve been attacking Syrian people for many years but people of Syria not giving up resistance.
Everyday over dozens Assadist and Iranian thugs are killed by hands of various groups and players active on ground. Even the Islamic state (IS) alone kill over hundreds Assadist sand Iranian every week.
One sided biased media don’t like facts.

