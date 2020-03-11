BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack on Wednesday against the jihadist rebels along the administrative border of the Hama and Latakia governorates.

According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army heavily shelled the jihadist positions at the towns of Kabani and Al-Sirmaniyeh.

The attack was reportedly carried out after the jihadist rebels targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of the Latakia Governorate.

Last Thursday, the Russian and Turkish presidents reached an agreement in Moscow to implement a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.

Since this agreement was put in place, the warring parties in have Syria have decreased their hostilities in the Idlib Governorate; however, attacks continue outside the ceasefire zone.

Advertisements