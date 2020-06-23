BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck the jihadist rebel defenses in southern Idlib on Tuesday, following an attack on Hmeimim Airbase and coastal city of Jableh by these militant groups.

According to reports from the Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army struck several sites under the control of the jihadist rebels, including their trenches in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The reports said the Syrian Army primarily concentrated their artillery and rocket fire on the jihadist posts and trenches near the town of Al-Baraa, which has become the main headquarters for the militants near the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines.

Last night, the jihadist rebels along the Latakia-Idlib axis fired several missiles towards the Hmeimim Airbase, which is under the control of the Russian military.

A source in the Jableh area told Al-Masdar that several explosions were heard near the Hmeimim Airbase, as the Russian and Syrian air defenses managed to intercept the enemy missiles.

The jihadist attack on the Hmeimim Airbase last night marked the first time this month that they have targeted this large installation in Syria’s western region.

