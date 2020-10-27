BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The northwestern region of Syria has witnessed a great deal of violence on Tuesday, as both the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) trade heavy attacks across four governorates.

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Turkish-backed forces began the day by heavily targeting the government areas of Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Aleppo, resulting in a number of explosions and material damage.

Since this attack by the Turkish-backed forces, however, the Syrian Arab Army has begun a powerful counter-attack that has targeted the militant positions along the Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia front-lines.

The source told Al-Masdar News that the situation is getting progressively worse, as both sides have intensified their attacks over the last few hours.

Despite some early claims by the Turkish-backed forces of heavy casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army, the source said casualties are minimal, adding that many of the militant missiles landed in open areas of northwestern Syria.

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out one of their deadliest attacks since entering the conflict in 2015, as their military aircraft bombed a training camp belonging to the Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham faction in the Salqin countryside.

As a result of this devastating Russian attack, an estimated 200 militants were killed or wounded, along with the destruction of this training camp.