DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:45 P.M.) – Moments ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the long-standing Islamist stronghold of Taibat Al-Imam after launching an overwhelming attack from its southern and eastern axis on Monday.

The SAA’s blitz offensive, spearheaded by the Tiger Forces and elements of the 4th Division, began in the early morning hours as government forces seized the Al-Qitban checkpoint at the eastern gates of Taibat Al-Imam.

Heavy clashes are ongoing in Taibat Al-Imam as we speak as Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda branch) is trying to repel the overwhelming government assault.

The SAA attack, masterminded by Suheil Al-Hassan, was preluded by dozens of Russian air raids on Taibat Al-Imam and its surroundings. Notably, should jihadists chose to retreat from the town, they will become increasingly exposed to Russian sorties.

Following the liberation of Souran and Tall Bizam yesterday, the SAA has officially fully reversed all jihadist advances since March 20 when jihadist militias unleashed a large-scale offensive in the northern countryside of Hama in a bid to reach the provincial capital.

Click here for the latest map update of the region.

