BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army has stormed the strategic town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

According to a military report from Latakia, the operation is being led by the 4th Armored Division, with support from the Republican Guard and National Defense Forces (NDF).

Some gains have been reported by pro-government accounts on social media; however, nothing has been confrimed by the army at this time.

On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a similar attack on Kabani, but their forces were unable to breach the jihadist defenses at this mountaintop town in northeastern Latakia.

Over the last three months, the Syrian Arab Army has repeatedly tried to capture Kabani from the joint jihadist forces, but all of their attempts have been repelled by the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Due to the town’s elevation and proximity to the city of Jisr Al-Shughour, the capture of Kabani is a high priority for the Syrian Army’s High Command.

