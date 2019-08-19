BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun storming the key hilltop of Tal Nimr, which is located north of Khan Sheikhoun and just west of the Hama-Idlib Highway.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army is trying to capture Tal Nimr in order to block the Turkish Army front entering Khan Sheikhoun.

The source said that the Turkish troops had not entered Khan Sheikhoun; however, he did note that they are currently positioned north of the hilltop and will likely block any advance towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

While the Syrian Army does maintain fire control over the militant supply routes, they do not target the Turkish troops that use the roadways as part of the Astana Agreement.

As of now, it appears Turkey will not interfere in the ongoing battle for Khan Sheikhoun, but should the Syrian Army push further north of the city, this could spark a potential conflict.

