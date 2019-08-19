BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun storming the key hilltop of Tal Nimr, which is located north of Khan Sheikhoun and just west of the Hama-Idlib Highway.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army is trying to capture Tal Nimr in order to block the Turkish Army front entering Khan Sheikhoun.

The source said that the Turkish troops had not entered Khan Sheikhoun; however, he did note that they are currently positioned north of the hilltop and will likely block any advance towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

While the Syrian Army does maintain fire control over the militant supply routes, they do not target the Turkish troops that use the roadways as part of the Astana Agreement.

As of now, it appears Turkey will not interfere in the ongoing battle for Khan Sheikhoun, but should the Syrian Army push further north of the city, this could spark a potential conflict.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Dumb Turki can ingress freely into Syria at its own whims & fancy trying to eradicate the kurds & Syrians and the whole world including Syria should sit quietly & watch and when Syrian Army decides push further north of the Khan Sheikhoun city, this could spark a potential conflict with Turki w*f?

Very bad days are ahead for Turki!! Economic collapse, law & order collapse, Islamic Jihadis taking over a weak Turki after they get kicked out of Syria.

2019-08-19 13:15
DUTAN
DUTAN
DUTAN
YEA AS IF TURKEY IS A WEAK BANANA REPUBLIC LIKE ASSAD'S SYRIA…PLEASE…GET A LIFE…KEEP DREAMING…ASSAD WILL LOSE..

2019-08-19 14:23