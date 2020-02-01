BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in southwestern Aleppo on Saturday amid their ongoing attempt to secure the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
Backed by Russian air support, the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division and their allies from Division 30 of the Republican Guard began an attack on the Al-Khalidiyah sector in a bid to further drive out the remaining jihadist rebels in the area.
According to a field report from Aleppo, the Syrian military and the jihadist rebels are currently deadlocked in a heavy battle at Al-Khalidiyah, with no gains reported from either side.
At the same time, the Syrian Army is attempting to increase the pressure on the jihadist rebels by launching simultaneous attacks around the Rashiddeen 4 sector.
This latest attack by the Syrian Army comes nearly a week after they launched their long-awaited Aleppo offensive in the southern and western countrysides of the governorate.
