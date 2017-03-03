BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new assault in the southwestern suburbs of Aleppo on Friday after taking a one week long hiatus to secure the area around recently captured Souq Al-Jabas.

Led by their Republican Guard forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the farms surrounding the Al-Zahra neighborhood, where they were confronted by a large contingent of jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Intense firefights would ensue for nearly 5 hours today before the Syrian Arab Army was able to impose full control Tal Shuwayhenah and its corresponding farms.

Advertisement

With this latest advance in southwest Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army is likely to increase their military activity in this area, as they look to secure the territory they recently captured and expel the remaining militants from this part of the provincial capital.

Share this article:





3

























24 Shares