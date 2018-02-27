BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) observed the Russian-sponsored ceasefire between the hours of 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (Damascus Time), today, before resuming their operations inside the East Ghouta this afternoon.
Once they were given the green light by their high command, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Mechanized Division stormed the large district of Al-Ajami in the Harasta suburb.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to seize the last building blocks under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman in this district.
The source added that the Syrian Army is steadily advancing at the moment, despite heavy resistance from the jihadist rebels in Harasta.
If the Syrian Army captures the Al-Ajami District, they will be in control of Harasta’s western sector.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.