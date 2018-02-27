BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) observed the Russian-sponsored ceasefire between the hours of 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (Damascus Time), today, before resuming their operations inside the East Ghouta this afternoon.

Once they were given the green light by their high command, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Mechanized Division stormed the large district of Al-Ajami in the Harasta suburb.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to seize the last building blocks under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman in this district.

The source added that the Syrian Army is steadily advancing at the moment, despite heavy resistance from the jihadist rebels in Harasta.

If the Syrian Army captures the Al-Ajami District, they will be in control of Harasta’s western sector.