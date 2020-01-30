BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun storming the strategic Rashiddeen 4 sector in the southwestern outskirts of Aleppo.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army keeps rolling in Idlib as new town is captured south of Saraqib
Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked the jihadist defenses in the Rashiddeen 4 sector from their positions at the recently captured Rashiddeen 5 sector.
According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army is engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), but no advances have been made.
If the Syrian Army can take hold of the Rashiddeen 4 sector, they will be in prime position to capture the remaining jihadist-held areas in the southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.