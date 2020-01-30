BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun storming the strategic Rashiddeen 4 sector in the southwestern outskirts of Aleppo.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked the jihadist defenses in the Rashiddeen 4 sector from their positions at the recently captured Rashiddeen 5 sector.

According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army is engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), but no advances have been made.

If the Syrian Army can take hold of the Rashiddeen 4 sector, they will be in prime position to capture the remaining jihadist-held areas in the southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital.

