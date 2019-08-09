BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack on the jihadist mountain stronghold of Kabani, today, after a heavy overnight bombardment of the town by the Russian and Syrian air forces.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly began their assault on Kabani at dawn, prompting an intense confrontation with the jihadist groups controlling the town.

According to a source from the 4th Division, the Syrian Army is still engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham; however, no advances have been reported.

Last night, the Russian Air Force unleashed a flurry of strikes over Kabani in a bid to weaken the militant defenses before this morning’s attack.

Since May, the Syrian Army has launched several attacks on Kabani, but all of their attempted advances have been repelled by the jihadist forces inside the town.

