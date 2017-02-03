BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stormed the Hayyan Gas Fields this morning, striking the Islamic State (ISIS) forces from the western flank of this site in the vast Syrian Desert.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and Shaheen Group (Tiger Forces), alongside Hezbollah, reportedly struck the Islamic State defenses at the Hayyan Gas Fields around 3:00 A.M. (Damascus Time), forcing the latter to withdraw from several points in order to avoid being overrun.

Despite the withdrawal of Islamic State militants from the western part of the Hayyan Gas Fields, the Syrian Arab Army has yet to enter the area due to security concerns.

The Hayyan Gas Fields were also set ablaze by the Islamic State terrorists on Thursday night after the Syrian Arab Army made their first push past the Jihar Crossroad.

While the gas wells of Hayyan have been destroyed by ISIS, this area 40km west of Palmyra is still considered vital due to its corresponding mountain that stretches for several kilometers.

