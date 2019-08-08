BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s offensive is not slowing down in northern Syria, despite the recent influx of Turkish troops in the northern countryside of Hama.
Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Army made their first push to capture the key town of Al-Hobeit in southwestern Idlib this evening.
According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army is looking to capitalize on their recent advance in northern Hama by seizing the first strategic town in the Idlib Governorate that is out of their hands.
Tonight’s assault on Al-Hobeit is led by the elite Tiger Forces, who have been main Syrian military unit attacking the militants in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
It was originally believed that the Syrian military was going to capture Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah first; however, with their recent success at the large hilltop of Tal Sakher, the army chose to make a push to capture Al-Hobeit from the joint forces of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
