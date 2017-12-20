BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, today, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the town of Al-Ramleh.

Led by the Republican Guard and 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at Al-Ramleh this morning, striking the latter’s defenses at the eastern flank of the town.

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army has entered Al-Ramleh after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels; however, they have yet to capture more than the eastern flank of the town.

Meanwhile, south of Al-Ramleh, the Syrian Army is pushing towards the key town of Al-Rahjan in northeast Hama.

The Syrian Army is attempting to take control of Al-Rahjan in a bid to seal the northeastern border of the Hama Governorate.

Share this article:
  • 43
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    45
    Shares
ALSO READ  No terms: Jihadist rebels wont surrender last towns in west Damascus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

The comments system has MOVED to the AMN Forum

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar