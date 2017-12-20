BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, today, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the town of Al-Ramleh.

Led by the Republican Guard and 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at Al-Ramleh this morning, striking the latter’s defenses at the eastern flank of the town.

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army has entered Al-Ramleh after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels; however, they have yet to capture more than the eastern flank of the town.

Meanwhile, south of Al-Ramleh, the Syrian Army is pushing towards the key town of Al-Rahjan in northeast Hama.

The Syrian Army is attempting to take control of Al-Rahjan in a bid to seal the northeastern border of the Hama Governorate.