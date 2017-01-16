BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) - On Monday morning, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack against the jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) in rural Damascus, targeting the Al-Fijah Springs of Wadi Barada from their positions at the nearby Khadara Springs.

Leading the way was the Syrian Arab Army's 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, who began storming the Al-Fijah Springs this morning after the jihadist rebels refused to leave the area.

No gains have been reported as of yet at the Al-Fijah Springs, despite the intensity of the clashes taking place between the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham.

Over the weekend, the government sent technicians to work on the Al-Fijah Springs of Wadi Barada in order to end the three week long water crisis that began when the jihadist rebels tainted the supply to Damascus.

However, the jihadist rebels reneged on the ceasefire agreement and assassinated one of the lead negotiators in the peace talks; thus, resulting in the Syrian Arab Army's resumption of their offensive operations in Wadi Barada.

