BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has paused their west Aleppo offensive near the Turkish border after advancing towards the key town of Atareb.

According to the latest reports from the front, the Syrian Arab Army has begun redeploying their troops from western Aleppo to the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The reasoning for the redeployment is likely due to a shift of focus towards the strategic Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4), which is currently blocked by the jihadist forces in Idlib.

It appears the Syrian Army will look to capture the towns of Sarmin and Ariha, while pushing west towards the Latakia Governorate.

While the Aleppo-Latakia Highway is partially located in the Idlib Governorate, it does not actually go through the provincial capital.

This is important because it seems the Syrian military is concentrating their efforts on taking control of this highway, rather than seizing the entire Idlib Governorate.

