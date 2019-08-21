BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still not in control of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, despite media claims of the jihadist withdrawal.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army entered the northern part of the city, but did not advance past a few neighborhoods in this sector of Khan Sheikhoun.

He added that the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are believed to maintain a presence at the southern entrance of the city.

In the last hour, the jihadist rebels have fired several missiles and artillery shells on the strategic hilltop of Talat Al-Nimr, which is located directly north of Khan Sheikhoun.

As long as the Syrian Army controls Talat Al-Nimr, the jihadist rebels will not have access to their most important supply line in southern Idlib and northern Hama.

Furthermore, depsite some claims of a full militant withdrawal from the northern Hama towns of Al-Latamnah, Morek, Kafr Zita, and Latmeen, several fighters from Jays Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham remain in the area.

They are not fully besieged at this time, but the Syrian Army is on the verge of cutting the Ta’amanah-Khan Sheikhoun Road. Once this is done, the militants will be fully besieged in this pocket.

