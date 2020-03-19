BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southern Idlib on Thursday, targeting the latter’s positions around the town of Hazarin.
According to a military source near this front, a group of jihadist rebels attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions at Hazarin, prompting the troops protecting the area to engage the militants before they could breach their lines.
The source said the Syrian Army managed to repel the jihadist attack after a short firefight in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Aleppo.
He would add that the militants suffered several casualties during the failed infiltration attempt on Thursday.
Thursday’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time that they have engaged the Syrian Arab Army in a firefight since the ceasefire was announced.
