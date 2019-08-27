BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recently stepped up their field operations against the jihadist rebels in northeastern Latakia after several reinforcements arrived in the area.
With several units from the 4th Armored Division recently redeploying to the northeastern countryside of Latakia,, the Syrian Army is expected to make another big push to capture the key town of Kabani from the jihadist rebels.
Thus far, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture most of the points south of Kabani; however, in order to capture the town, they will need to seize the last hills under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division, alongside the Republican Guard, attempted to advance at the southern axis of Kabani, but they were unable to break through the jihadist defenses.
In the video below, the Syrian Army can be seen attacking the jihadist defenses around Kabani; this has become more prevalent over the last few days.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.