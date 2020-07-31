BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued to launch heavy strikes on the jihadist rebel positions in northwestern Syria this week, as their troops repeatedly struck the militant defenses in Idlib, Hama, and Latakia.
According to a field report from the Latakia countryside, the Syrian Army launched several strikes on the jihadist defenses near the key town of Kabani, which has long been under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party and their allied militants.
Following the attack on Kabani, the Syrian Arab Army launched several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist defenses in the Al-Ghaab Plain of Hama and Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.
These attacks appeared to concentrate on the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party, who have previously attempted to infiltrate the government lines in southern Idlib and northwestern Hama.
This recent increase in SAA activity comes at a time when the army’s high command has deployed its elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division to southern Idlib.
A military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the southern Idlib offensive will be launched before the year-end and will focus on the Jabal Al-Zawiya and Al-Ghaab Plain regions, which currently have a large presence of jihadists.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.