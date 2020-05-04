BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) increased the intensity of their attacks in southern Idlib this week, as their troops heavily targeted the positions of both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
According to a field report from the southern countryside of Idlib, the Syrian Army began the day by launching several missiles and artillery shells towards the town of Al-Bara’, which is located along the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Syrian Army would later spread their attack to several areas along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines, resulting in significant damage to the militant trenches and defenses at this imperative axis in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
At the same time, the Syrian Army sent more reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib, as it appears they are once again building up their forces in this region.
The Syrian Army maintains that the militant forces in northwestern Syria have not fulfilled their part of the March 5th Moscow Agreement, which called on all armed groups to withdraw six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).
While Turkey and Russia maintain that the ceasefire has been successful, the two warring parties continue to trade attacks along their front-lines that stretch across Latakia, Aleppo, and Idlib.
