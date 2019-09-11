BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has stepped up their attacks in the Idlib Governorate this week after the alleged expiration of the nearly two-week-long ceasefire.

Led by the 5th Corps and Republican Guard, the Syrian military launched several missile strikes on the militant positions in Idlib, targeting their defenses in a number of towns in the southern and western parts of the governorate.

According to a military source in nearby Hama, the Syrian military heavily targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Al-Naqir, Kafr Nabl, Kafr Sijnah, Ma’ar Tahrouma, Hazarin, and Rakaya.

The Syrian Army’s strikes were carried out just hours after the Russian Air Force unleashed at least three airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

With the ceasefire’s alleged ending, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to launch a new offensive inside the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama and southwestern Idlib.

This upcoming Al-Ghaab offensive is expected to coincide with the Syrian Arab Army’s operation to capture the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani, which overlooks much of the aforementioned region and the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

