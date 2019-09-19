BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy from the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) recently filmed from the Idlib countryside, capturing footage of a Turkish observation post.

In the video, the spy is walking undetected through the militant-held territory, eventually making their way to the Turkish observation post.

Syrian Army spies have been active in the militant-held areas of Syria since the start of the war; they have often provided the military important information behind enemy lines.

In response to these videos, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have launched security operations to arrest these spies.

