BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently spy filmed from the heart of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold, Idlib, the official social media page of the Tiger Forces reported this week.

In the short video, the Syrian Army spy is traveling through the city in a motor vehicle while filming from within the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold.

Idlib city was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) in the Spring of 2015 after a short battle against the Syrian Arab Army’s 11th Tank Division.

Following the capture of Idlib city, Jaysh Al-Fateh quickly swept through the governorate, seizing several areas from the Syrian Army, including Jisr Al-Shughour and Ariha.

Since this large-scale jihadist offensive in 2015, Idlib has mostly been under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, except for some areas in the southern part of the governorate.

The Syrian Army does not appear to have any major plans to the city at this time; however, they will likely try to isolate the governorate by capturing the last remaining areas surrounding Idlib.

