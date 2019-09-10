BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently spy filmed from the heart of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold, Idlib, the official social media page of the Tiger Forces reported this week.
In the short video, the Syrian Army spy is traveling through the city in a motor vehicle while filming from within the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stronghold.
Idlib city was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham) in the Spring of 2015 after a short battle against the Syrian Arab Army’s 11th Tank Division.
Following the capture of Idlib city, Jaysh Al-Fateh quickly swept through the governorate, seizing several areas from the Syrian Army, including Jisr Al-Shughour and Ariha.
Since this large-scale jihadist offensive in 2015, Idlib has mostly been under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, except for some areas in the southern part of the governorate.
The Syrian Army does not appear to have any major plans to the city at this time; however, they will likely try to isolate the governorate by capturing the last remaining areas surrounding Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.