BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently filmed from a major highway located between two important cities inside the Idlib Governorate.

In the video, the Syrian Army spy captures footage of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) between the cities of Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour.

The area between Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour is under the control of several militant groups, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

Over the past few weeks, the Syrian Army has demanded that the militant forces respect the Moscow Agreement from March 5th and withdraw from the 6km deep safe zone.

Thus far, the militant forces have rejected this demand, prompting both sides to exchange hostilities in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

