BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy recently filmed from the militant-held part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), despite the large presence of Turkish-backed groups.

In the video, the Syrian Army spy films their trip along the militant-held part of the M-4 Highway; this area had been blocked by the Turkish-backed forces for several days, as they protest the joint Russian-Turkish patrols.

The Russian and Turkish armed forces have been trying to conduct these patrols on the M-4 Highway; however, the militant groups and protesters continue to obstruct their route by destroying different parts of the roadway.

These militant groups are supposed to withdraw north of the M-4 Highway, but they have refused to do so.

