BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy recently filmed from a jihadist underground compound in the Jabal Al-Zawiyah region of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the official media page of the Tiger Forces, one of their spies was filming from the town of Ahsam, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Syrian Army spies have often captured footage from behind enemy lines; this has prompted the jihadist rebels to conduct security operations in Idlib and Aleppo to arrest these military agents.

