BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy filmed from one of the jihadist rebel strongholds inside the provincial capital of Idlib recently.

In the video released by the official media wing of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army spy can be seen driving through the Idlib Industrial Zone, which has become a stronghold for the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Army attacks jihadist stronghold in northeastern Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Mala idea publicar, se entiende que debe ser secreto.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-12 22:50
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the identification or location of three senior Hurras al-Din leaders: Faruq al-Suri, Abu Abd al-Karim al-Masri, and Sami al-Uraydi.
comment image
https://twitter.com/Rewards4Justice/status/1172176488898211841
Syrian Army spies, there is a nice extra-job for you!
Nonetheless removing these will make Syria safer, but it’s a $15 millions bounty for the 3.
They haven’t al-Masri’s face but he’s very likely an Egyptian.
Good hunt!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-13 00:15
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Note : they’re just speaking about location.
My2c capture is not on the table 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-13 00:17