BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy recently filmed from a jihadist stronghold inside the Aleppo Governorate’s southwestern countryside.
According to the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Army spy filmed from the key town of Khan Al-‘Assal, which is located in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.
In the short video, the Syrian Army films freely from Khan Al-‘Assal while moving through this town located near the provincial capital.
The jihadist rebels captured the town of Khan Al-‘Assal during their 2013 campaign against the Syrian Arab Army in southern Aleppo.
During their capture of Khan Al-‘Assal, the jihadist rebels carried out the execution of several Syrian Arab Army soldiers that surrendered to their forces.
Since then, the jihadists have turned Khan Al-‘Assal into one of their most important strongholds at the outskirts of Aleppo city.
They have launched several strikes on the city of Aleppo from Khan Al-‘Assal, prompting the Syrian military to heavily target the area.
