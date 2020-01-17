BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy recently filmed from a jihadist stronghold inside the Aleppo Governorate’s southwestern countryside.

According to the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Army spy filmed from the key town of Khan Al-‘Assal, which is located in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

In the short video, the Syrian Army films freely from Khan Al-‘Assal while moving through this town located near the provincial capital.

The jihadist rebels captured the town of Khan Al-‘Assal during their 2013 campaign against the Syrian Arab Army in southern Aleppo.

During their capture of Khan Al-‘Assal, the jihadist rebels carried out the execution of several Syrian Arab Army soldiers that surrendered to their forces.

Since then, the jihadists have turned Khan Al-‘Assal into one of their most important strongholds at the outskirts of Aleppo city.

They have launched several strikes on the city of Aleppo from Khan Al-‘Assal, prompting the Syrian military to heavily target the area.

