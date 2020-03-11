BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new video was released by the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 25th Special Mission Forces Division this week, showing one of their spies filming from the provincial capital of Idlib.
In the short video, which was shared on several networks, the Syrian Army spy films from the entrance of Idlib city, showing a road sign that has the names of other major cities like Ariha and Saraqib.
The Syrian Arab Army typically releases these types of videos as part of their information warfare against the jihadist groups operating in the Idlib Governorate.
In the past, jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have launched operations to crackdown on these spies, often executing people accused of aiding the government in Idlib.
