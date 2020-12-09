BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A spy from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured footage from behind enemy lines in the jihadist-held parts of the Idlib Governorate, a new video revealed this week.

In the short video, a spy from the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 25th Special Mission Forces, formerly known as the “Tiger Forces”, can be seen filming from the jihadist-held town of Al-Fou’aa in the Idlib Governorate.

The spy identifies himself in the video as a member of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, while pointing out he is inside the town of Al-Fou’aa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Fou’aa was previously under the control of the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Hezbollah until an agreement at the end of 2016 resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of residents from there and nearby Kafraya.

Since then, Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya have been under the control of the jihadist rebels, who besieged these towns after the fall of Idlib city in the Spring of 2015.