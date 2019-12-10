BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spy recently filmed from behind enemy lines in the jihadist controlled territories in the Idlib Governorate.

In the video that was released by the official Facebook account of the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army spy films from the town of Taftanaz, which is home to the large airbase that has since turned into one of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s main bases in the Idlib Governorate.

