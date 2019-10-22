BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) spies in the Idlib countryside have been providing the military with the locations of jihadist bases inside this governorate of northwestern Syria.
In a new video released this week, a Syrian Army spy films from a remote location in the mountains west of Jisr al-Shughour.
These mountains, which are believed to be home to several foreign jihadists, have long been used by the militant groups in Idlib to hold meetings and plan operations.
The Russian and Syrian armed forces have relied on these spies to provide the locations of these remote bases, which is how they often bomb the terrorist meetings and gatherings in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.
