BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reported that their forces shot down a Turkish military drone in northeastern Syria this evening.

According to the army, the SAA forces in the Al-Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah made the decision to shoot down a Turkish military drone after it was spotted circling the area.

The army said the drone was specifically shot down in the southeastern countryside of Al-Qamishli, which was previously under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Al-Qamishli District is located in the northern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate near the Turkish border. While the Turkish military has targeted the city before, they have halted their strikes since the Russian Armed Forces deployed to the military airport.

