BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reported that their forces shot down a Turkish military drone in northeastern Syria this evening.
According to the army, the SAA forces in the Al-Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah made the decision to shoot down a Turkish military drone after it was spotted circling the area.
The army said the drone was specifically shot down in the southeastern countryside of Al-Qamishli, which was previously under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Al-Qamishli District is located in the northern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate near the Turkish border. While the Turkish military has targeted the city before, they have halted their strikes since the Russian Armed Forces deployed to the military airport.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.