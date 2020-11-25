BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a Turkish drone on Tuesday after it attacked their positions in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to a field source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army monitored the drone closely on Tuesday morning after it tried to strike their positions.

The Syrian Arab Army, alongside their Russian counterparts, then shot down the Turkish drone as it made its way toward the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.

The downing of the Turkish drone came shortly after a fierce firefight between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish army in the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside.

The source added that the Syrian Democratic Forces have been trying to fend off several attacks from the Turkish army and their allied militants these past 72 hours, as the latter continues to target their positions in rural Al-Raqqa.

While the Syrian Arab Army has attempted to stay out of these clashes, the Turkish military and their allied militants continuously target their positions, often causing damage to their fortifications east of the Euphrates.

Per the October 2019 agreement, the Turkish military and its allied militants are supposed to adhere to a strict ceasefire in the territories east of the Euphrates; however, they have mostly ignored this agreement in favor of attacking the enemy forces.