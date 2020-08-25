BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently shot down a Turkish military drone that was flying over their positions in northwestern Syria.

According to ANNA News reporter, Aleksandr Kharchenko, the Syrian air defense forces were “tired of watching it fly over their heads” before they shot it down.

The drone, which was identified as a Turkish Bayraktar TB2, has been seen flying over the Syrian Army’s positions in Idlib and Hama on several occasions over the last few weeks.

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone shot down in Idlib by Syrian Air Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5cUugMWCC — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) August 24, 2020

According to Kharchenko, “Turkish artillery is increasingly shelling Syrian positions. Several Syrian army soldiers die from each artnale (sic).”

He would add: “The efficiency of the fire is increased by times when Turkish drones are connected.”

The Turkish military has been aiding the militant groups in northern Syria for years, whether through logistical means or through direct attacks against the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.