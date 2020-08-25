BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently shot down a Turkish military drone that was flying over their positions in northwestern Syria.
According to ANNA News reporter, Aleksandr Kharchenko, the Syrian air defense forces were “tired of watching it fly over their heads” before they shot it down.
The drone, which was identified as a Turkish Bayraktar TB2, has been seen flying over the Syrian Army’s positions in Idlib and Hama on several occasions over the last few weeks.
Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone shot down in Idlib by Syrian Air Defense. pic.twitter.com/S5cUugMWCC
— 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) August 24, 2020
According to Kharchenko, “Turkish artillery is increasingly shelling Syrian positions. Several Syrian army soldiers die from each artnale (sic).”
He would add: “The efficiency of the fire is increased by times when Turkish drones are connected.”
The Turkish military has been aiding the militant groups in northern Syria for years, whether through logistical means or through direct attacks against the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.