BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a Turkish drone over the northwestern region of Syria on Sunday, prompting some false reports to be spread about militants shooting down a Syrian Air Force jet.
At first, the false claims made by pro-militant media channels alleged that a Syrian Air Force Su-24 jet was shot down over the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
However, to the surprise of many observers, as the militants celebrated the downing of the aircraft on video, it was revealed to actually be an armed Turkish drone that was likely shot down by the Syrian Armed Forces.
Twist of events.. The airplane that was shoot this morning over Saraqib was Turkish Air Force TAI Anka-S, armed combat drone. Syrian Air Defence claims the downing. Rebels celebrate. Syira these days. pic.twitter.com/wGtPMV8XMl
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) March 1, 2020
Not long after reports of the drone being shot down, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News their air defenses were the ones responsible for its downing over eastern Idlib.
The downing of this unmanned aircraft marks the first time in a week that a Syrian air defense unit has shot down a Turkish drone.
