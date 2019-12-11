BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a drone laden with bombs that were targeting the town of al-Frika in the northwestern countryside of Hama.

According to a report from the Al-Ghaab Plain, the Syrian Army shot down the jihadist drone before it could hit their positions in northwestern Hama.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly tracked the drone this morning after it approached their positions from the jihadist-held areas. The Syrian Army then said they downed the drone with medium weapons.

This drone attack came after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham captured the abandoned battalion base in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

