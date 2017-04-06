DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is slowly, but surely expelling ISIS forces from their last stretch of land in Aleppo province as government troops liberated another village on Wednesday evening.

Following the capture of two neighboring villages on Monday, the SAA’s Tiger Forces liberated the village of Baylan, thus coming within 200 meters of Jirah Airbase.

In recent weeks, ISIS has heavily fortified Jirah Airbase in face of a looming SAA assault; however, should the Tiger Forces pursue a pincer around the airport, it could easily fall without a battle similar to recent events at Deir Hafer.

Meanwhile, Islamic State fighters are rely increasingly on mines, booby traps and mortar shelling to do their dirty work and compensate for being outnumbered:

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

Once Jirah Airbase is liberated, the Tiger Forces have drawn up plans to strike southwards and liberate the Maskanah Plains, ultimately reaching the provincial border with Raqqa.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Very good : Al Madhoum wil be in bad position to hold 🙂

