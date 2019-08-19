BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reinforced their checkpoints in western Daraa after a series of attacks by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sleeper cells.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army sent these reinforcements from the capital to the western countryside of Daraa, where they will potentially take part in offensive against these militant sleeper cells.
The source said that at the same time, the Syrian Army also sent several reinforcements to the town of Da’el, as the military will likely launch their first operation against the sleeper cells there.
Prior to this news, a source told Al-Masdar in early August that the Syrian Army deployed troops to the outskirts of Sanmayn in the northern countryside of Daraa.
The Syrian Army concluded their military operations in Daraa in the Summer of 2018 after the Free Syrian Army and their allies agreed to a reconciliation deal thatwas brokered by the Russian Armed Forces.
However, since the start of 2019, the Free Syrian Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sleeper cells have been wreaking havoc on the Syrian Arab Army troops inside the Daraa Governorate.
