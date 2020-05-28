BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army deployed reinforcements to the Al-Raqqa countryside this week to confront the Turkish-backed militant groups that have been launching attacks against their troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army deployed its 148th Brigade to the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside in rural Al-Raqqa.
‘Video footage taken by a soldier’s personal phone showed the 148th Brigade on the way to the Al-Raqqa countryside amid a new build up by the SAA to confront these Turkish-backed groups.
The Syrian Arab Army has been dealing with daily attacks from the Turkish-backed groups, who continue to violate the ceasefire agreement that was established in October 2019.
While the Russian military is in constant communication with their Turkish counterparts, a source from the SAA says Ankara is aware of these attacks, as they are often seen with the militants near the front-lines in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
