BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sent a large convoy of reinforcements to the Idlib Governorate last night after a series of attacks by the Turkish military killed several personnel.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Army reinforcements reached the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate during the twilight hours last night.

The report said the Syrian Army reinforcements reached the area with modern military equipment that will be used in accordance with developments in the field conditions in the region.

It would add that it should shift the balance of the battle after the air defense systems entered the area to confront the Turkish Air Force’s warplanes.

The arrival of the Syrian Army reinforcements to the southeastern region of Idlib comes shortly after the Russian military shipped a large amount of armored and technical vehicles to Syria to help the government forces in their battle in the northwestern part of the country.

