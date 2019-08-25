BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Syrian Army sent reinforcements to the southern outskirts of Ta’manah, which is a town that is located southeast of recently captured Khan Sheikhoun.
While Khan Sheikhoun was being captured this past week by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps was working to cutoff the last militant supply line from the city to Ta’manah.
The 5th Corps would ultimately cut this road and complete the siege of the northern region of the Hama; however, they were unable to take hold of Ta’manah during the attack.
With almost all of the sites captured south of Ta’manah, the Syrian Army and their new reinforcements should be able to capture the town with relative ease, as they already possess the high ground.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.