BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Army sent reinforcements to the southern outskirts of Ta’manah, which is a town that is located southeast of recently captured Khan Sheikhoun.

While Khan Sheikhoun was being captured this past week by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps was working to cutoff the last militant supply line from the city to Ta’manah.

The 5th Corps would ultimately cut this road and complete the siege of the northern region of the Hama; however, they were unable to take hold of Ta’manah during the attack.

With almost all of the sites captured south of Ta’manah, the Syrian Army and their new reinforcements should be able to capture the town with relative ease, as they already possess the high ground.

