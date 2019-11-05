BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sent heavy weapons to the Turkish border region this week to prevent the militants from advancing in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa and Tal Tamr areas.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army first deployed heavy weapons to the Tal Tamr District this week after a string of advances by the Turkish-backed militants.

In the video below, the Syrian Army can be seen heading to the Turkish border to help fortify their positions in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate:

