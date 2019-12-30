BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent one of their units to the Aleppo Governorate this week as they prepare to launch a new operation in the Aleppo Governorate.
According to a report from the governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, also known as the Ghiath Forces, were given orders to redeploy to Aleppo for a new operation against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
Prior to their redeployment, the 42nd Brigade was participating in the Kabani offensive in northeastern Latakia. They were unable to make any real progress at this front, despite being deployed there for half of 2019.
The rugged terrain in northeastern Latakia prevented their troops from using their tanks against the jihadist rebels. However, with their latest deployment to Aleppo, they will be able to use their full military capabilities, as they have proven effective in close combat operations.
The 42nd Brigade was the lead Syrian Army unit that captured the key towns of Darayya, Khan Al-Sheih, and Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside.
While it has not been announced where they will be deployed in Aleppo, all signs are pointing to either the western part of the provincial capital or the southern part of the governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.