BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent one of their units to the Aleppo Governorate this week as they prepare to launch a new operation in the Aleppo Governorate.

According to a report from the governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, also known as the Ghiath Forces, were given orders to redeploy to Aleppo for a new operation against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Prior to their redeployment, the 42nd Brigade was participating in the Kabani offensive in northeastern Latakia. They were unable to make any real progress at this front, despite being deployed there for half of 2019.

The rugged terrain in northeastern Latakia prevented their troops from using their tanks against the jihadist rebels. However, with their latest deployment to Aleppo, they will be able to use their full military capabilities, as they have proven effective in close combat operations.

The 42nd Brigade was the lead Syrian Army unit that captured the key towns of Darayya, Khan Al-Sheih, and Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside.

While it has not been announced where they will be deployed in Aleppo, all signs are pointing to either the western part of the provincial capital or the southern part of the governorate.

