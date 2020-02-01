Large arsenals of weapons and munitions, including of the Western make, were found by Syrian government troops on territories liberated from militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

“After militants retreated deeper into the Idlib de-escalation zone, Syrian troops found a great number of military hardware, munitions and weapons, including of the Western make, left by illegal armed groups,” he said.

According to the Russian general, the counteroffensive of the Syrian government army prevented a massive terrorists’ attack on the densely populated cities on Hama and Aleppo.

He also said that officers of the Russian reconciliation center during the day conducted two humanitarian operations and delivered about two tonnes of food products to the settlements of Adman in the Raqqa governorate and Shadka in the al-Hasakah governorate.

Apart from that, as many as 288 Syrians received medical assistance from Russian military doctors in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

 

Source: TASS

Amusing point : TASS seems to forget that these jihadists use T-62 or T-54 tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, BMP or BMD armoured fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov rifles, etc etc, all this being made in Russia… I still haven't seen these jihadis using western made tanks or MLRS… Is TASS having some Alzheimer syndrome?

